Jay Dunn has Dystonia, which cause his muscles to cramp and twist. He's now campaigning for a cure
Dystonia is a movement disorder that causes muscles to twist and cramp. While doctors don't know why the disease happens, they believe it's a miscommunication between the brain and the body. Jay Dunn, who started to showcase symptoms of Dystonia when he was just 6 is now fundraising for a cure. The campaign is called the 5 Dollar Cure and you may have seen it advertised on an I-696 billboard. You can help by donating $5.
Grandson arrested in Ohio after woman found dead in Warren home
Police in Warren say a family member is in custody after a 68-year-old woman was found dead at her home.
Grandson arrested in Ohio after woman found dead in Warren home
Police in Warren say a family member is in custody after a 68-year-old woman was found dead at her home.
Estia Greek Food opens new location in Warren
Estia Greek Food is the latest place in Warren to get a taste of the exotic cuisine.
Neighbor dispute in Warren leads to shooting, arrest
Police are investigating after a dispute between neighbors ended with gunfire in Warren Monday morning.
Neighbor dispute in Warren leads to shooting, arrest
Police are investigating after a dispute between neighbors ended with gunfire in Warren Monday morning.
Neighbor dispute in Warren leads to shooting, arrest
Police are investigating after a neighborhood dispute ended with gunfire in Warren Monday morning.
11 children rushed from Warren home to hospital with suspicious symptoms
An investigation is underway after 11 children and one adult were rushed to the hospital with suspicious symptoms in Warren.
Nine Dodge Ram trucks stolen off Warren Assembly Plant storage lot
Police in Warren are searching for several cars after they were stolen right off the storage lot at the Warren Assembly Plant.
I-75 Warren overpass damaged by semi-truck; alt routes advised
I-75 Warren overpass damaged by semi-truck; alt routes advised
I-75 Warren overpass damaged by semi-truck; alt routes advised
I-75 Warren overpass damaged by semi-truck; alt routes advised
New furnace donated to Warren veteran
For the first time in a very long time, heating Kevin "Dutch" Wittbrodt's Warren home won't be as much of a hassle.
Sal "The Voice" Valentinetti at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom Nov. 17
Sal "The Voice" Valentinetti is an America's Got Talent finalist who consistently wins over crowds of all ages by singing songs we all know and love.
Warren PD doing No Shave November to raise money for officer's father
Many have embraced the annual challenge of No Shave November, which challenges men to forgo shaving for the month to raise cancer awareness.
5 trapped inside Warren motel fire rescued by police officers
A group of people who were trapped in a room when a motel caught fire in Warren have been rescued.
5 trapped inside Warren motel fire rescued
A group of people who were trapped in a room when a motel caught fire in Warren have been rescued.
Healing for Warren man begins as he returns to Michigan from Las Vegas
A Michigan man injured in the Las Vegas concert shooting is back home Wednesday morning.
Warren mother in custody after 8-month-old son's death
The Warren Police Department is investigating the death of an 8-month-old child at an apartment complex in Warren Thursday afternoon.
3 arrested after bakery break-in, shooting and chase in Warren
Police have taken three men into custody after a break-in at a bakery in Warren overnight. The men were taken into custody after trying to run over the officers, and after leading them on a chase into Detroit.
3 men arrested after string of break-ins in Warren
Police have taken three men into custody after a break-in at a bakery in Warren overnight.