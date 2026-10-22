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The Brief According to the American Consumer Satisfaction Index, Sheetz has the happiest customers. Tied for second place in the Midwest are Meijer and QuikTrip. Meijer topped the national satisfaction rankings.



What’s the Midwest’s favorite convenience store?

According to the American Consumer Satisfaction Index, it's a Pennsylvania-based chain with a focus on made-to-order fast food.

Sheetz leads the pack

Midwest winner is Sheetz:

A report recently released by the American Consumer Satisfaction Index says Sheetz has the happiest customers.

The gas station and convenience store offers a wide variety of made-to-order food items, including all-day breakfast, specialty coffee, subs, pizza and salad.

Sheetz also has stores in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan and Maryland.

It's also expanding into the greater Indianapolis area.

Tied for second place:

Tied for second place in the Midwest are Meijer and QuikTrip.

Meijer, which is headquartered in Michigan, also operates in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Kentucky.

Meanwhile, Tulsa, Oklahoma-based QuikTrip has more than 1,250 stores across 23 states.

National rankings:

Meijer topped the national satisfaction rankings.

QuikTrip, Sheetz and Wawa tied for second place.

Kwik Trip, a La Crosse, Wisconsin-based chain with a significant presence in the upper Midwest, was ranked 3rd on the American Consumer Satisfaction Index study.

Last year, Kwik Trip was the top-ranked chain.