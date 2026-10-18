Free Press Marathon winner sets speed record in third consecutive win

Andy Bowman of Ferndale, Michigan rewrote the record book at the 49th Annual Detroit Free Press Marathon presented by MSUFCU today, breaking a 46-year-old event record held by running legend Greg Meyer on his way to a third consecutive men’s title. Bowman’s unofficial time of 2:12:11 bettered Meyer’s 2:13:07, set in 1980, by 56 seconds.

Meyer, a Grand Rapids native and University of Michigan alumnus, went on to win the 1983 Boston Marathon, and his Detroit mark had stood for nearly half a century. Bowman now owns it, and with today’s win he also becomes only the second athlete in race history to win three straight titles, joining Doug Kurtis, who won six in a row from 1987 to 1992.

The first runners left the starting line at 7:00 a.m. on a 26.2-mile course that crosses two international borders, over the Ambassador Bridge and through the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel. Bowman averaged 5:02 per mile and crossed the finish line at Campus Martius Park more than six minutes ahead of the next finisher.

The record was a family affair for Detroit’s first couple of marathoning. Bowman’s wife, Sydney Devore-Bowman, is a former Detroit Marathon champion and Olympic Trials qualifier, and she raced today as well, finishing fourth among women in the International Half-Marathon in 1:18:26 before meeting her husband at the finish line. Bowman’s record-breaking time qualifies him for the Olympic trails in March 2028 and marks the first time that a Detroit Marathon runner has achieved an Olympic Qualifying Time on the course.

Bowman said he ran the final stretch down Lafayette Street and kept himself going by remembering where he was and who was waiting for him. "You’re still in one of the greatest marathons in the Midwest and it’s a beautiful day, so what is there to be upset about?" Bowman said. "You’re still running to your wife, your son, and your family, and I couldn’t be happier."

Of the moment he saw his wife at the finish line, Bowman said, "Life just feels like it’s perfect at that point."

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"Greg Meyer’s record has stood for 46 years, and I can’t think of anyone I’d rather see break it than Andy," said Aaron Velthoven, race director and vice president. "He’s a Detroit-area runner who has made this race his own, and to do it with his wife and son there to meet him at the finish line makes it even more special. Congratulations to Andy, to Allison, and to every runner who had a tremendous race through Detroit and Windsor today. We’re honored to add their names to our leaderboard of champions."

In the women’s marathon, Allison Sherman of Lake Orion, Michigan won in 2:43:31. Sherman, who entered the race with a personal best of 2:49:15, took nearly six minutes off that mark and won by almost five minutes. Dianne Fisher of Rocky River, Ohio, was second in 2:48:26, and University of Michigan law student Mary Heinen of Ann Arbor, Michigan placed third in 2:49:51 in her marathon debut. Another first-time marathoner, Sophia Potter of Marquette, Michigan, was fourth in 2:50:42.

Behind Bowman in the men’s race, Ross Roberson of Zionsville, Indiana, finished second in 2:18:30, followed by Noah Verlinde in 2:19:09, William Cadwell of South Haven, Michigan in 2:20:39 and Matthew Carter in 2:25:50.

In the International Half-Marathon, JP Flavin of Rochester Hills, Michigan, a member of the Hansons-Brooks Distance Project, won the men’s race in 1:03:49, ahead of Tom Oates of Denver, Colorado (1:04:14) and Andrew Cusmano of Portland, Oregon (1:04:50). Hansons-Brooks teammate Megan O’Neil, also of Rochester Hills, Michigan won the women’s race in 1:14:54, followed by Julia Pleskaczyńska (1:15:09) and Joanna Stephens of Dallas, Georgia. (1:18:11).

Masters champions were Steven Mance of Washington, D.C. (2:28:47) and Dianne Fisher of Rocky River, Ohio (2:48:26) in the marathon, and Jon Priebe of Ann Arbor, Michigan (1:12:50) and Sarah Kasabian-Larson of Alma, Michigan (1:23:56) in the International Half-Marathon. All results are unofficial.

The Detroit Free Press Marathon, USA Today Readers Choice Best Marathon in 2024 and 2025, is the largest race in Michigan and the only marathon in the world to feature two international border crossings and an underwater mile. With a mission of promoting health, community involvement and world-class competition, the marathon stands as a highlight of Detroit’s annual sporting calendar. In 2027, the marathon will celebrate its 50th anniversary.