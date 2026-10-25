77-year-old man rescued in Paint Lake

The Brief A 77-year-old man from Rochester Hills was rescued when he was found unresponsive in Paint Lake on Oct. 25. First responders were able to get him out of the water and perform lifesaving measures. Investigators believe he fell from the public boat dock while launching a boat.



A 77-year-old man from Rochester Hills was rescued when he was found unresponsive in Paint Lake around 1:20 p.m. on Oct. 25.

Man rescued in Paint Lake

What we know:

The Oakland County Sheriff's deputies, the Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team and the Oxford Township Fire Department were called to the Paint Lake public boat launch for a report of an unresponsive man in the water roughly 20 feet from the shore.

First responders were able to rescue the man from the water and perform lifesaving measures until he was taken by paramedics to a local hospital for further treatment.

Investigators state that the man fell from the dock while launching a boat and was not wearing a life jacket. Alcohol was not a contributing factor in the incident.

What we don't know:

The current condition of the man is unknown at this time and the Oakland County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.