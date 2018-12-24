44-year-old who bit woman's ear off could be charged with two 10-year felonies
Oakland County Sheriff deputies came upon a crime scene one sergeant is describing as a "once in a lifetime" incident. A woman's ear and parts of her face had been bitten off by another woman who she had invited over for drinks. The woman could be charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and assault with intent to maim - both 10-year felonies.
Troy company works with larger companies to help employees pay college debt
Do you think your employer would help you pay off your student loans? It may seem like a pipe dream for those of us with thousands of dollars in debt, but a Michigan company is hoping to help make that happen.
Griffin Claw Brewing releases banana stout beer, highlighting gorilla conservation at Detroit Zoo
Griffin Claw Brewing has released a commemorative beer to celebrate the Detroit Zoo's conservation work with gorillas in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It's called the Grauer's Grace and is considered a hearty banana stout.
Intoxicated woman arrested after biting friend's face, part of ear off in attempted sexual assault
A woman has been arrested after police say she bit her friend's face and ear during an attempted sexual assault.
Police traffic stop of black driver leads to tasing, racism accusation
A traffic stop by police resulted in a driver being tased and charged in Southfield.
Man must pay ex $15M after winning lottery during divorce, arbitrator rules
How’s this for alimony? A Michigan man who won more than $30 million playing the lottery while separated from his wife has been ordered to give her nearly half the money as part of their divorce settlement.
2 killed in weed deal gone bad in Pontiac apartment
An armed robbery attempt in Pontiac left both the victim and the suspect dead.
The Salt & Sugar Co. serving up organic catering
A local family business serves up organic catering.
Topgolf opens first location in Michigan
The weather has turned cold on us once again, but golf fans have a new place to keep the game alive in metro Detroit.
Black Santa Experience Dec. 22 in Southfield
A local group is giving kids an opportunity to see a santa who looks like them.
11-year-old critically hurt by stray bullet in party store shooting in Pontiac
An 11-year-old boy was critically hurt in a shooting Monday night outside a party store in Pontiac.
Jim Brady's Detroit celebrates anniversary with 1954 prices
Jim Brady's Detroit, a Michigan restaurant tradition since 1954, is celebrating its third anniversary by rolling back its prices.
Gran Castor open now in Troy
The old Hooters location in Troy on Big Beaver and Rochester Road has been reborn as something new and, according to online reviews, people are thrilled.
Zeigler sentencing
A white retired firefighter has been sentenced to 4-10 years in jail after firing a gun at a black teenager who knocked on his door looking for directions last spring.
Otus Supply in Ferndale rolls out brunch menu
Otus Supply is a newer restaurant in Ferndale where food, music, drink and art all intersect.
Sex assault suspect wanted after incident at Pontiac nightclub
Authorities in Oakland County are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect after an incident at a nightclub in Pontiac.
Detroit Taco Company opening new location in Troy
The Detroit Taco Company is expanding, and opening a new location this week in Troy.
Limited lanes of eastbound I-696 open in Oakland County
Limited lanes are open Monday morning along eastbound I-696 in Oakland County.
Anna's House serving up fall favorites for breakfast
Serving up more than just the traditional eggs and toast, Anna's House in Farmington Hills is known for their delectable breakfast.
Celebrity bartending at Dino's to raise funds for youth boxing program Oct. 19
This Friday, October 19, 2018, local celebs are gathering at Dino's in Ferndale to bartend for a special cause. They're raising money for the Downtown Boxing Gym Youth Program.