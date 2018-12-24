44-year-old who bit woman's ear off could be charged with two 10-year felonies

Oakland County Sheriff deputies came upon a crime scene one sergeant is describing as a "once in a lifetime" incident. A woman's ear and parts of her face had been bitten off by another woman who she had invited over for drinks. The woman could be charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and assault with intent to maim - both 10-year felonies.

Gran Castor open now in Troy
The old Hooters location in Troy on Big Beaver and Rochester Road has been reborn as something new and, according to online reviews, people are thrilled.

Zeigler sentencing
A white retired firefighter has been sentenced to 4-10 years in jail after firing a gun at a black teenager who knocked on his door looking for directions last spring.