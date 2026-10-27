California man pleads guilty to Meijer gift card scam

The Brief A 31-year-old California man pleaded guilty to conducting a criminal enterprise that he operated at several Metro Detroit Meijer locations. Sinjuan Song of Alhambra was charged in March in connection with a large-scale gift card fraud scheme. He distributed altered gift cards at Meijers in White Lake, Waterford, Auburn Hills, Southgate, Allen Park, and Taylor.



A California man will be sentenced on Nov. 18 following his guilty plea for swindling Michigan customers out of money using tampered gift cards.

The scam operated by 31-year-old Sinjuan Song landed him in a Michigan circuit court last week, ending with the Alhambra native pleading guilty to conducting a criminal enterprise.

He was charged in March following an investigation by a team of investigators led by the Michigan Attorney General.

Meijer gift card scam

How it worked:

Song distributed altered gift cards at Meijer locations around Metro Detroit, according to a news release from the Michigan AG.

He did so by working with an organized retail crime group that started by stealing empty unsold gift cards from retail stores. From there, the cards were tampered with by bad actors revealing the redemption code on the back of the cards.

They were recorded by the crime group before evidence of the tampering was concealed and returned to the retail sites.

When someone bought the cards and loaded money onto them, the funds were instead transferred to a different account.

Once the card was redeemed, the individual who purchased it would discover the funds as already being depleted.

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What they're saying:

"I am grateful for the collaboration between our FORCE Team, Michigan State Police, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, that allowed us to end a significant fraud ring and secure this conviction," said Attorney General Nessel. "Shoppers should carefully inspect gift cards they intend to purchase, checking for any signs the card has been tampered with, before loading them with funds."

Zoom out:

Song was connected to altered gift cards at Meijer locations in White Lake Township, Waterford, Auburn Hills, Southgate, Allen Park, and Taylor in 2025.

He was identified following an investigation by United States Postal Inspection Service and Michigan State Police.