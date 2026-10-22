Detroit Auto Show 2027 tickets now on sale: What to know

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The Brief The Detroit Auto Show returns to Huntington Place Jan. 14-24. Tickets are now on sale for the public and those in the industry, with special advance-purchase pricing for the public available through Nov. 30. The event features the best of the Big Three and the latest in automotive design, technology and innovation.



The Detroit Auto Show is gearing up for another big January downtown at Huntington Place.

Big picture view:

Tickets are now on sale for the event, showcasing the best the Big Three Detroit automakers have to offer, and more.

Get the chance to see interactive exhibits, look inside new vehicles, learn about them and even go for rides on off-road terrain tracks popularized by the Ford Bronco and Jeep exhibits.

When is the Detroit Auto Show?

Timeline:

The 2027 Detroit Auto Show is open to the public beginning Saturday, Jan. 16 – Sunday, Jan. 24 at Huntington Place, formerly the TCF Center.

Special dates to know:

Media and Industry Day: Thursday, Jan. 14

Charity Preview: Friday, Jan. 15

What to do at the auto show

Dig deeper:

For those that want to take part in ride-along exhibitions, there is no fee to ride on the test tracks as these are included with the cost of your ticket.

The Ford Bronco Built Wild Track with obstacles like Rock Crawl and Tilt Ridge will be on display.

Jeep is also bringing the Camp Jeep off-road track experience back to the show, as well.

A Detroit Grand Prix-themed track will be open as well.

Racing Day presented by the Detroit Grand Prix – gives the public a chance to meet top drivers from NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone.

Lucky fans a chance to ride with the drivers on Detroit Grand Prix-inspired tracks in Chevrolet Corvette E-Rays that were pace cars for the Indy 500 and Detroit Grand Prix.

Detroit Auto Show tickets

By the numbers:

The following tickets are available:

Public tickets:

Adults (ages 13+): $20 through Nov. 30; $23 through Jan. 15; $27 Jan. 16-24

Seniors 65 and over: $12 through Nov. 30; $15 after

Children 3 – 12: $10; 2 and under are free

Family Pass (2 adults, 3 children): $50 through Nov. 30; $60 after

Media and Industry Day:

Industry Tickets: $60

Media: Credential applications open Nov. 2

Charity Preview

Tickets to Charity Preview, the black-tie gala that has raised more than $125 million for children’s charities in Southeast Michigan, will go on sale in early November.

Purchase auto show tickets here.

Detroit auto show parking

Big picture view:

The Detroit Auto Show is at Huntington Place in Detroit. Parking is available at different parking garages and lots in downtown Detroit.

What they're saying:

The auto show recommends drivers book parking early through SpotHero, which allows users to book a spot and calculate how long the walk is to Huntington Place.

You can park at Huntington Place or other lots throughout downtown.

Additionally, the Detroit People Mover is on the go again and is free. The People Mover will open at 8 a.m. on weekends during the show and stops at Huntington Place.

This means you could park in Bricktown or near the Renaissance Center and then hop on for a quick way in and out.

You could also park farther north on Woodward and then take the Q Line to Grand Circus.