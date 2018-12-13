Progress made in UAW talks with GM as automaker loses $50M/day
As more than 50,000 UAW workers strike against General Motors, the Detroit automaker is losing $50 million each day, but there is some progress in talks but a deal is still not in place.
Ford releases plans to overhaul Dearborn campus
Ford Motor Company is announcing a major redesign for its research and engineering campus in Dearborn.
Analyst: UAW targeted GM for a reason as members march
The strike continues at General Motors plants in Warren and all across the country. But negotiations between both sides also appear to be continuing. That gives a lot of people hope that this could all end sooner rather than later.
UAW Aramark maintenance workers go on strike
UAW members went on strike at midnight Monday at GM plants in Michigan and across the country.
Possible strike looms as contract between UAW, GM expire
Contracts expired between the UAW and GM Saturday night, and with that a strike among auto workers looked increasingly likely. However, in a letter from UAW Vice President, Terry Dittes, employees were instructed to report to their regular scheduled shifts Sunday.
UAW to let GM contract lapse, raising likelihood of strike
DETROIT (AP) -- The United Auto Workers union is letting its contract with General Motors expirejust before midnight Saturday, increasing the likelihood of a strike as early asSunday night.
Ford 2020 Police Interceptor SUV is high-powered hybrid
Ford has a brand new police interceptor that is not only expected to outperform most cars on the road - it's supposed to save departments thousands of dollars every year.
The Peacock Room '60s Debutante Pop-Up Shop
Vice President of Communications at Edsel & Eleanor Ford House Ann Fitzpatrick, along with Owner of The Peacock Room Rachel Lutz, joined us on The Nine. Watch in the video player above.
GM to slash 14,700 jobs in North America
General Motors will lay off 14,700 factory and white-collar workers in North America and put five plants up for possible closure as it restructures to cut costs and focus more on autonomous and electric vehicles.
Ford is bringing a new type of wheels to Detroit
Shared electronic scooters are popping up all across the U.S.
Ford launches beekeeping program
The Ford Motor Co. World Headquarters is buzzing with excitement, not with news of a new car, though.
Marchionne said to have died of cardiac arrest
"We are certainly going to remember Sergio Marchionne as the guy who saved two companies, and, in short order."
Thousands expected downtown for Detroit fireworks show tonight
Tens of thousands of people are expected in downtown Detroit and along the Detroit River for the annual Ford Fireworks show.
Marc Miller at Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear
Marc Miller joins us at the beginning of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear.
Person hit, killed by garbage truck on Detroit's east side
Authorities are investigating after a person was hit and killed by a garbage truck on Detroit's east side.
UAW-Ford's Celebrating and Empowering Women's Expo March 3
March is Women's History Month. UAW-Ford is again hosting its Celebrating and Empowering Women's Expo this weekend.
Body found in burning SUV in stranger's driveway
Detroit police are investigating after a body was found in a driveway, burned beyond recognition.
Police: Man shoots, kills self at Ford Woodhaven Stamping Plant
Police say a man shot and killed himself inside the Ford Woodhaven Stamping Plant Friday morning.
Delivery without drivers? Domino's, Ford team up for pizza delivery test
The future of food delivery is changing. Two Michigan companies are teaming up to test a self-driving pizza delivery vehicle.
Visiting the Ford Rouge Factory
With its eye-popping visuals, laser lights and heart-pumping soundtrack, you can't help but feel immersed when you watch the dramatic interpretation of how the Ford F150 is made during your tour at the River Rouge factory.