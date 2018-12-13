Analyst: UAW targeted GM for a reason as members march

The strike continues at General Motors plants in Warren and all across the country.     But negotiations between both sides also appear to be continuing. That gives a lot of people hope that this could all end sooner rather than later.

Possible strike looms as contract between UAW, GM expire

Contracts expired between the UAW and GM Saturday night, and with that a strike among auto workers looked increasingly likely. However, in a letter from UAW Vice President, Terry Dittes, employees were instructed to report to their regular scheduled shifts Sunday. 

The Peacock Room '60s Debutante Pop-Up Shop
Vice President of Communications at Edsel & Eleanor Ford House Ann Fitzpatrick, along with Owner of The Peacock Room Rachel Lutz, joined us on The Nine. Watch in the video player above.

GM to slash 14,700 jobs in North America
General Motors will lay off 14,700 factory and white-collar workers in North America and put five plants up for possible closure as it restructures to cut costs and focus more on autonomous and electric vehicles.

Visiting the Ford Rouge Factory
With its eye-popping visuals, laser lights and heart-pumping soundtrack, you can't help but feel immersed when you watch the dramatic interpretation of how the Ford F150 is made during your tour at the River Rouge factory.