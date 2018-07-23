Detroit auto show will be in June starting in 2020
A big change regarding the North American International Auto Show has been announced.
Detroit auto show will be in June starting in 2020
A big change regarding the North American International Auto Show has been announced.
Trip to NAIAS is fun for the whole family
The auto show is still drawing a crowd into downtown Detroit. FOX 2's Derek Kevra show us, a trip to the auto show is fun for all ages.
Will Power, Rick Mears at NAIAS Family Day
INDYCAR champion driver Will Power and Racing legend and four time Indy 500 winner Rick Mears will be at Family Day at NAIAS on Friday.
Minivan shopping with Alan at the auto show
Alan Longstreet recently announced he and his wife, Scarlett, are pregnant with twins.
Deena picks out her 'cool Mom cars' at the auto show
The Nine gang headed to the auto show at Cobo Center.
2018 Autoglow: An Evening in Casablanca
This year's 2018 Autoglow theme is An Evening in Casablanca.
Auto show gala looks from The Peacock Room
Auto Show season is quickly approaching. The charity preview is Friday, January 19.
Motor City transforming into the Mobility City
While the North American International Auto Show takes place upstairs, tech will take center stage downstairs as it takes up 150,000 square feet at Cobo.
Auto Show Charity Preview hair and makeup looks
Stylist Rasha Michael and makeup artist Gloria Haio from The Beauty Lounge in West Bloomfield Township join us on The Nine. For more information, visit www.beautyloungesalon.com.
Auto Show Charity Preview jewelry from Simmons and Clark
Michael Simmons from Simmons & Clark Jewelers in Detroit joins us with some jewelry looks for the Auto Show Charity Preview. For more information visit www.simmonsandclark.com.
Detroit tourist recommendations from J'Adore Detroit
Candice Simons from J'Adore Detroit joins us on The Nine to tell us how to be a tourist in our own city.
Auto Show Charity Preview looks from Unique Lady
Unique Lady in Southfield joins us with some Auto Show Charity Preview looks.
Auto show looks without breaking the bank
Lisa Rosenberg and Robin Bloom from Closet NV join us with some Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview looks that don't break the bank. Visit www.closetnv.com.
Chevy Bolt, Chrysler Pacifica and Honda Ridgeline take 2017 Car, Truck and Sport Utility Awards
FOX 2's Roop Raj takes us to Cobo Center in Detroit where the 2017 Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle awards have just been given out.
Wiliam Malcolm Collection looks for the Auto Show Charity Preview
William Malcolm from Wiliam Malcolm Luxe Collection in Ferndale joins us on The Nine. For more, visit www.williammalcolmcollection.com.
Auto Show Charity Preview gowns from Dawood Boutique
Maria Dasaro from Dawood Boutique in Grosse Pointe joins us on The Nine. Visit www.dawoodgp.com for more.
AutoGlow presented by Ford Motor Co. Jan. 13
Chef Joe Nader and Tammy Zonker from The Children's Center join us to tell us more about the AutoGlow presented by Ford Motor Company.