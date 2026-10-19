Drivers who crashed into DTW entrances hit with attempted murder charges

The Brief Kym Worthy announced charges against two men for separate incidents that both involve them driving their vehicles into DTW terminals. The individuals will be arraigned on several felony assault charges, as well as attempted murder. The investigation took months due to tracking down a black box from one vehicle and victims in the other case.



Following several months of investigations, the Wayne County Prosecutor announced charges in two separate cases that both involve suspects driving a vehicle through the entrances of Detroit Metro Airport.

Both defendants, who will be arraigned in Wayne County District Court on Monday, were charged with attempted murder and other assault counts.

"When you go to an airport, there are certain things that you expect," said prosecutor Kym Worthy. "What we do not expect to see are cars crashing into airport lobbies, passengers and airport employees jumping out of the way to get out of the way of cars driving into airport terminals."

Crashing into McNamara Terminal

On Jan. 23, 2026, a Clinton Township man drove his Mercedes through the front entrance of the McNamara Terminal just before 7:30 p.m.

Brian Sutton, 37, was traveling in the far left lane when he made a sharp turn and drove directly into the building.

Two DTW employees and one TSA agent were hurt by debris following the crash.

He is charged with 10 counts:

Three counts of assault with intent to murder

Three counts of assault to do great bodily harm less than murder

Three counts of felonious assault

One count of malicious destruction of property

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Crashing into Evans Terminal

On May 29, David Chamlee was traveling erratically on the eastbound service drive of DTW when he hopped the curb from southbound to northbound Rogell Drive.

He drove through the entrance of the Evans Terminal, causing significant damage to glass doors, glass windows, and injuring two women. One was a traveler from Connecticut and the other was from London, Ontario in Canada.

He is charged with:

Two counts of assault with intent to murder

Two counts of assault to do great bodily harm.

Two counts of felonious assault

One count of malicious destruction of property

The backstory:

Both scenes caused concern and chaos within the areas where they happened. The May crash ended with a vehicle being driven down a hallway within the terminal. At the time, the suspect allegedly said he was there to meet Tom Cruise to save his dad.

The January incident unfolded during a late Friday night at the airport. Video showed officials walking the driver suspected of driving into the terminal as he was shouting.

What's next:

Worthy declined to go into details about the mental state of either suspect or their potential motive.

The arraignments are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Monday.