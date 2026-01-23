Detroit Metro Airport Car Crash: Mercedes slams into McNamara terminal

The Brief A car crashed into McNamara Terminal at DTW on Friday. Video courtesy of TCD News shows the ordeal where a Mercedes can be seen sitting inside the terminal. It is unknown what led up to the crash or if anyone was injured.



Travelers at Detroit Metro Airport were met with a chaotic scene after a car crashed into the McNamara Terminal on Friday night.

What they're saying:

Video courtesy of TCD News shows the ordeal where a Mercedes can be seen sitting inside the terminal covered in dust. Behind it lies a trail of debris and an entrance that was destroyed.

Meanwhile, someone wearing a black Detroit Lions jersey can be seen getting detained by security.

It is unknown what led up to the crash or if anyone was injured. However, officials say the driver was suffering some kind of mental episode.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more information.