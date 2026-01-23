Expand / Collapse search

Detroit Metro Airport Car Crash: Mercedes slams into McNamara terminal

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  January 23, 2026 9:19pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
Driver crashes into DTW's McNamara Terminal

Driver crashes into DTW's McNamara Terminal

It is unknown what led up to the crash or if anyone was injured. However, officials say the driver was suffering some kind of mental episode.

The Brief

    • A car crashed into McNamara Terminal at DTW on Friday.
    • Video courtesy of TCD News shows the ordeal where a Mercedes can be seen sitting inside the terminal.
    • It is unknown what led up to the crash or if anyone was injured.

ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Travelers at Detroit Metro Airport were met with a chaotic scene after a car crashed into the McNamara Terminal on Friday night. 

What they're saying:

Video courtesy of TCD News shows the ordeal where a Mercedes can be seen sitting inside the terminal covered in dust. Behind it lies a trail of debris and an entrance that was destroyed.

Meanwhile, someone wearing a black Detroit Lions jersey can be seen getting detained by security. 

It is unknown what led up to the crash or if anyone was injured. However, officials say the driver was suffering some kind of mental episode.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more information. 

Detroit Metro Airport Car Crash

Detroit Metro Airport Car Crash

Video courtesy of TCD News shows the ordeal where a Mercedes can be seen sitting inside the terminal covered in dust. Behind it lies a trail of debris and gaping hole where the doors used to be to enter. Meanwhile, someone wearing a black Detroit Lions jersey can be seen getting detained by security. 

Outside view of DTW Terminal crash

Outside view of DTW Terminal crash

Travelers at Detroit Metro Airport were met with a chaotic scene after a car crashed into the McNamara Terminal on Friday night. 

The Source: FOX 2 used video from TCD News and police sources.

Crime and Public SafetyRomulusDetroit Metro Airport