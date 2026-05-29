Driver crashes into Evans Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport

A driver crashed into the Evans Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport on Friday morning.

Details about the crash are unclear at this time, but police were seen searching an SUV inside the building around 10:15 a.m. The driver is in custody.

No serious injuries have been reported, according to airport officials.

This is the second time a driver has crashed into the airport this year. In January, a man crashed into the McNamara terminal.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.