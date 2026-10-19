The Brief Early in-person voting begins this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 24. You can also vote early in Michigan with an absentee ballot that’s already been requested. Monday, Oct. 19, is the last day to register online or by mail to vote. You can still register in person with proof of residency, even on Election Day.



The 2026 midterm election is two weeks out now, and some important election timelines have approached here in Michigan.

Here’s what to know about early voting and registering to vote:

November election days to know

Timeline:

Here are the important dates to know ahead of the election:

Thursday, Sept. 24: 40 days before the election, absentee ballots distributed

Monday, Oct. 19: Last day to register to vote by mail or online

Tuesday, Oct. 20: Voters may only register in-person at local clerk’s office

Saturday, Oct. 24 - Sunday, Nov. 1: Early in-person voting period

Tuesday, Nov. 3: Election Day

Early in-person voting begins this weekend

FILE - "I Voted Early" stickers on a voting tabulator machine at a polling location inside Allen Park City Hall on the first day of early voting during a primary election in Allen Park, Michigan, US, on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Photographer: Jeff Kow Expand

The backstory:

Early voting has been available since the presidential primary in 2024. Passed in 2022, the amendment gives voters the right to vote early and in person at early voting sites before statewide and federal elections.

Timeline:

The early voting period begins the second Saturday prior to Election Day, and ends the Sunday before an election.

That means here in Michigan, the early in-person voting period will begin Saturday, Oct. 24 and end Sunday, Nov. 1.

RELATED: Michigan reports 670k residents have already voted absentee, including 41k in Detroit

What you can do:

You can vote early by going to an early voting site that serves your community and check in with the poll workers, just like you do at your polling place on Election Day.

Note – your early voting location will likely be different from your local precinct on Election Day. To find your early voting site, click here .

Dig deeper:

You can also vote early if you’ve requested an absentee ballot. You still have time to return it via mail, or in person at your local clerk’s office or by drop box.

Absentee ballots must be requested at least 15 days before Election Day, which would be by Monday, Oct. 19.

How do I register to vote?

Big picture view:

Michiganders can register to vote online, by mail or in person in the months leading up to an election. However, beginning this week – Tuesday, Oct. 20 – unregistered voters may only register in-person at their local clerk’s office.

Dig deeper:

To register now before the election, which is Tuesday, Nov. 3, visit your local clerk’s office.

You’ll be asked for a photo ID. If you don’t have one, you can sign an affidavit and then register to vote. Additionally, you’ll be asked to provide proof of residency since it’s within 14 days of the election.

You can register to vote in person with proof of residency even on Election Day.

What you can do:

Voters can check their voter registration status and look up their local clerk information at Michigan.gov/Vote .

What’s on my ballot?

Big picture view:

No matter where you live, all Michiganders will have a say in their pick for:

Districts will also be voting on state senators and representatives in Congress.

And in metro Detroit, we’re also voting to renew the zoo millage and approve a Detroit museum millage .

What you can do:

See a sample of what’s on your ballot here . You just need to input your county, city and voting precinct.

And stay with FOX 2 for more election coverage and breakdowns of what we'll be voting for.