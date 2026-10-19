Trump in Michigan: President comes to Port Huron Sunday for midterm rally
FOX 2 - President Donald Trump is headed back to Southeast Michigan this weekend as the midterm stakes are higher than ever.
President Trump in Michigan
Big picture view:
Trump will speak at the McMorran Place Arena on Sunday, Oct. 25 in an effort to rally the base.
It is the first presidential visit ever to Port Huron and to St. Clair County, according to the City of Port Huron.
Timeline:
Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. remarks begin.
The Trump 47 Committee – a fundraising combination of Trump's Save America committee, the Republican National Committee and other GOP organizations – released information about the event late last week.
RELATED: Early in-person voting begins this weekend in Michigan
What you can do:
Guests can RSVP here for tickets. A maximum of four tickets is in effect her sign up.
And stay with FOX 2 for streaming coverage of the event.
Obama in Michigan
Meanwhile:
Former President Barack Obama is set to visit Michigan this weekend as well.
He's campaigning for Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Jocelyn Benson in Detroit on Saturday, Oct. 24.
Register and get more information here.
November election
What's next:
The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Early in-person voting begins this weekend in Michigan, on Saturday, Oct. 24.
The Source: Information for this report is from the GOP, the Trump 47 Committee and the city of Port Huron.