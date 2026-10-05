Obama to join Benson, El-Sayed for Detroit campaign stop

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The Brief Former President Barack Obama is headed to Detroit Oct. 24. Obama joins candidates for US Senate, Abdul El-Sayed, and for governor, Jocelyn Benson on the campaign trail. The unified Democratic Party message hopes to bolster the candidates ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm election.



Former President Barack Obama is coming to Michigan later this month to help boost state Democratic candidates across the Nov. 3 midterm election finish line.

The backstory:

Obama is joining Democratic nominee for governor Jocelyn Benson and Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed on Oct. 24 for a campaign appearance, announced One Team Michigan, on Monday.

The event will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in Detroit with more details to be released 24 hours beforehand. Registration underway on the One Team Michigan website.

Obama is getting more involved in the midterm elections, with additional campaign stops and advertisements expected to come in the closing weeks, according to The Associated Press.

"Come get fired up, hear from our candidates, and leave ready to get out the vote for Democrats up and down the ballot," said a release from One Team Michigan.

Obama, the first Black president, could give El-Sayed a boost on the first day of Michigan’s required early in-person voting period. Obama spoke with El-Sayed by phone following his primary victory.

Michigan Senate Race Heating Up

El-Sayed, a progressive with a background as a public health official, is embroiled in one of the most hotly contested races in the country.

An outsider endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America, El-Sayed is taking on Republican Mike Rogers. Rogers is a former US Representative with a military and FBI background.

Most early projections sites predict a close race between the two candidates.

The Senate race is one of multiple seats in the U.S. Senate and House which ould sway the balance of power in the legislative body.

If elected, El-Sayed would be the first Muslim and first Egyptian-American elected to the US Senate.

Benson vs James For Governor

Benson is facing Republican John James in the race for governor.

Benson looks to build on eight years in office as Secretary of State to succeed fellow Democrat Gretchen Whitmer.

James and the GOP are looking at breaking the Democrat advantage in Lansing, as the businessman and military veteran seeks office after serving two terms in US House of Representatives.

El-Sayed isn't alone in chasing history, as a victory by James would give Michigan its first-ever African American governor in its history.