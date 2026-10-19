How to watch Michigan football vs Indiana on Saturday

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The Brief Michigan football plays defending national champ Indiana Saturday. The Wolverines snapped a two-game losing streak by beating Penn State last weekend. Backup quarterback Tommy Carr starred coming in off the bench, sparking questions about the starting job.



Michigan football gets its biggest test of the season against defending national champion Indiana this weekend.

Big picture view:

The unranked Wolverines (4-2) are playing the No. 6-ranked Hoosiers one week after pulling out the win against Penn State.

On Satturday Michigan may have a new starting quarterback.

Backup Tommy Carr, the grandson of former Wolverines coach Lloyd Carr, saved the day by leading three touchdown drives, including a scoring scramble of his own.

Indiana arrives licking its proverbial wounds following its first loss of the season at the hands of Ohio State.

How to Watch Michigan vs Indiana

At 9 a.m. FOX Sports' Big Noon Kickoff pregame gets you ready for the top college football games around the country.

At 12 p.m. Indiana plays Michigan in Ann Arbor on FOX 2.

Indiana is favored to win, between 6.5 to 7.5 points, depending on the sports book.

The Season So Far

The backstory:

Michigan snapped a two-game losing streak with its win over Penn State.

The question is, whether Carr did enough to unseat starter Bryce Underwood, whose production has failed to live up to the hype surrounding him.

Coach Kyle Whittingham credited Carr with "providing a spark," adding that he "responded very well." He did not tip his hand regarding the starting quarterback position, however.

Carr (5-for-7, 47 yards passing, 36 yards and a touchdown rushing) came on in relief of Underwood (5-for-11, 43 yards, 11 yards rushing).

Underwood threw two interceptions, the second of which was his fifth interception in three games and sixth this season, surpassing his total of five passing touchdowns.

Indiana lost 19-15 at home to Ohio State on Saturday. The defending national champions had won 22 straight overall and 19 in a row at home, the two longest active streaks in the Football Bowl Subdivision.