I-94 reopens after road rage shooting shuts freeway down

The Brief On Oct. 19 at around 2:15 p.m., Michigan State Police say they were called to a reported shooting on eastbound I-94 and Trumbull Avenue The shooting happened during a road rage incident between two drivers. An investigation is ongoing.



A road rage shooting on eastbound I-94 led to a freeway closure Monday afternoon.

Big picture view:

On Oct. 19 at around 2:15 p.m., Michigan State Police say they were called to a reported shooting on eastbound I-94 and Trumbull Avenue. Officials say a driver was involved in a road rage incident with another driver near I-96. During the back and forth, a gunshot was allegedly fired, hitting the victim’s car and damaging the windows.

No one was injured.

Dig deeper:

Michigan State Police say they are currently reviewing evidence and working to identify a suspect.

Eastbound I-94 was shut down at I-96. However, it has since been reopened.



An investigation is ongoing.