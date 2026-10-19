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I-94 reopens after road rage shooting shuts freeway down

By FOX 2 Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 19, 2026 7:34 PM EDT
Published October 19, 2026 7:34 PM EDT

The Brief

    • On Oct. 19 at around 2:15 p.m., Michigan State Police say they were called to a reported shooting on eastbound I-94 and Trumbull Avenue
    • The shooting happened during a road rage incident between two drivers. 
    • An investigation is ongoing.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A road rage shooting on eastbound I-94 led to a freeway closure Monday afternoon. 

Big picture view:

On Oct. 19 at around 2:15 p.m., Michigan State Police say they were called to a reported shooting on eastbound I-94 and Trumbull Avenue. Officials say a driver was involved in a road rage incident with another driver near I-96. During the back and forth, a gunshot was allegedly fired, hitting the victim’s car and damaging the windows.

No one was injured. 

Dig deeper:

Michigan State Police say they are currently reviewing evidence and working to identify a suspect. 

Eastbound I-94 was shut down at I-96. However, it has since been reopened. 

An investigation is ongoing.

The Source: FOX 2 used information from Michigan State Police for details in this report.

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