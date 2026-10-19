I-94 reopens after road rage shooting shuts freeway down
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A road rage shooting on eastbound I-94 led to a freeway closure Monday afternoon.
Big picture view:
On Oct. 19 at around 2:15 p.m., Michigan State Police say they were called to a reported shooting on eastbound I-94 and Trumbull Avenue. Officials say a driver was involved in a road rage incident with another driver near I-96. During the back and forth, a gunshot was allegedly fired, hitting the victim’s car and damaging the windows.
No one was injured.
Dig deeper:
Michigan State Police say they are currently reviewing evidence and working to identify a suspect.
Eastbound I-94 was shut down at I-96. However, it has since been reopened.
An investigation is ongoing.
The Source: FOX 2 used information from Michigan State Police for details in this report.