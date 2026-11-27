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One person was shot and killed during a fight in Birmingham Friday morning, the Birmingham Police Department said.

Birmingham shooting

What we know:

It happened around 11 a.m. in the 600 block of North Old Woodward Avenue, which is south of Quarton Road and Woodward Avenue.

Police said one person was shot and killed during an altercation.

A spokesperson for Michigan Sneaker Xchange confirmed the store was involved but referred us to the police for more information.

What we don't know:

Police said they’ve identified the people involved, but didn’t release their names.

Police also didn’t elaborate yet on the details leading up to the shooting.

It’s also not clear if police had a suspect in custody.