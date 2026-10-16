Michigan state house candidate for the 27th district fears for safety after alleged doxing

The Brief A state house candidate for the 27th district says she has been doxed, leading to safety concerns. She’s been through it before but not on this scale, mailers and robo-texts displaying her direct mobile number alongside prompts urging constituents to call her personally about her legislative voting history.



A downriver state house candidate is sounding the alarm saying she’s been doxed after her home address and personal cell phone number were shared online and in mailings supporting her opponent.

Big picture view:

Candidate Jaime Churches says she’s now worried about her safety.

She told us doxing is nothing new. She’s been through it before, but not on this scale — mailers and robotexts displaying her direct mobile number alongside prompts urging constituents to call her personally about her legislative voting history, rather than contacting her official campaign.

Now she says troubling voicemails are coming in like this one.

Jaime says even her parents' landline number was dragged into the middle of the controversy.

Typically, rival campaigns or outside organizations might encourage voters to reach out to a campaign headquarters to voice policy concerns, or to contact an official government office if the candidate currently holds office.

What they're saying:

Churches emphasize that the situation has escalated into a genuine safety concern.

"These people are nameless and whoever is funding these organizations, I would say that this is wrong, they know this is wrong and they are doing it because they can’t be named," said Former State Rep. Jaime Churches. "I associated myself with the Democratic Party and I would not allow the Democratic Party to do this to my opponent and I think it’s wrong for any party to do this to any candidate."

Dig deeper:

FOX 2 contacted both the Michigan Republican Party, named as the sender on several of the mailers, and the group Citizens for Protecting Our Community to inquire why personal contact details were utilized, but we have not heard back just yet.

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