The Brief The family says their loved one, Jujuan Perry, walked into Royal Liquor Store on Lahser Road near 8 Mile where he was attacked. On Tuesday night, they protested in front of the store in honor of Perry and to get justice. The man was not an official employee and was training, the store owner says.



A Detroit man was attacked at a liquor store, and it was all caught on camera. Now, the family and the store owner are demanding justice.

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Many people protested in front of the store, including the victim's family. Even though the protest ended, the family says the fight is far from over.

"He’s doing a lot better than he was the night it happened," said brother Tony Goss. "Right now he’s still kind of dizzy. Trying to get equilibrium back. Got a few issues, but for the most part he’s speaking. You know. He’s eating now."

"You can’t get away with doing things to people, no matter your color. No matter your color," said Angela. "It’s, it’s unreal the beating that they gave him. So justice will be prevailed."

That is all the family says they want.

Security video captured the assault as it happened.

The family says their loved one, Jujuan Perry, walked into Royal Liquor Store on Lahser Road near 8 Mile where he was attacked. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. They later say he was attacked by a man who works at the store.



On Tuesday night, they protested in front of the store in honor of Perry and to get justice.

The other side:

Meanwhile, the store owner, Kevin Orow, says he was not there the day it happened. But the man was not an official employee and was training. Orow says the man took things too far.

"The detective came here," Orow said. "We helped, whatever we could do to help justice for the guy. I’m really good friends with the family. I love his daughters. I love everybody. I know they’re mad. I’m trying my hardest to help. Whatever we could do. You know I do a lot for the community. The community knows what I do. I throw back-to-school events, turkey drives, you know, and I’m very sorry. In hurt by it, ya know."

Detroit police say they are looking into this incident.

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