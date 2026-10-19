One man arrested in Southfield for allegedly masturbating in the public library

The Brief One man was arrested after allegedly masturbating in the Southfield Public Library. Video captured in the parking lot of the Southfield library on Evergreen shows Jaylin Bradford allegedly running out of the building.



Libraries are supposed to be places for quiet reflection. However, one man apparently took ‘private time’ in the stacks a little too literally. Now he is facing charges.

Man caught allegedly masturbating in the library

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The man was caught in a lewd act by the librarian at the Southfield Public Library on Friday. The good news is people are still going to the library, and even better news, the police say they caught their serial masturbator.

Video captured in the parking lot of the Southfield library on Evergreen shows Jaylin Bradford allegedly running out of the building. Seconds before, officials say he was pleasuring himself on the third floor of the library and was caught by a librarian.

The man was spooked and ran out to a minivan in the parking lot and drove off. However, he was eventually caught.

"We were able to put the vehicle information inside of our Flock system. When he returned to our city it gave us a Flock notification, then out of a hunch, they said let's go to the library if he may be returning to do the same thing, and the hunch was right. We observed him at the library, and he was arrested shortly after that," said Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren.

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Bradford was charged with aggravated indecent exposure and was given a $1,000 cash bond.

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