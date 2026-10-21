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Police recover kidnapped woman, arrest suspect on Detroit's east side

By David Komer
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 21, 2026 8:20 AM EDT
Published October 21, 2026 8:20 AM EDT
Detroit police special response in kidnapping incident
Detroit police special response in kidnapping incident

Detroit police special response in kidnapping incident

The DPD Special Response Team executed a search warrant in connection to a kidnapping case Wednesday morning. 

The Brief

    • A woman was kidnapped from a residence on Greenfield Tuesday night, according to Detroit police.
    • This morning, police recovered her from a residence on Whittier and sent to the hospital for medical treatment. 
    • The suspect, a man in his 40s, was taken into custody at the scene. 

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A kidnapped woman was recovered by Detroit police and the suspect arrested early Wednesday morning.

The backstory:

Detroit police said a woman in her 40s was kidnapped from a residence in the 8000 block of Greenfield at about 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

An investigation led to DPD officers to the 9000 block of Whittier on the city's east side where she was located and the suspect, a man in his 40s, was taken into custody. 

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, a spokesperson for the Detroit Police Department said. 

Photo by FOX 2 Photog Scott Federspiel.

The Special Response Team of the DPD could be seen outside an apartment building in the 9000 block of Whittier in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

A commander at the scene told FOX 2's Charlie Langton that a search warrant had been executed. 

Photo still taken from a Charlie Langton video. 

The Source: Information for this report is from the Detroit Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyDetroit Police DepartmentDetroit