Police recover kidnapped woman, arrest suspect on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A kidnapped woman was recovered by Detroit police and the suspect arrested early Wednesday morning.
The backstory:
Detroit police said a woman in her 40s was kidnapped from a residence in the 8000 block of Greenfield at about 9 p.m. Tuesday night.
An investigation led to DPD officers to the 9000 block of Whittier on the city's east side where she was located and the suspect, a man in his 40s, was taken into custody.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, a spokesperson for the Detroit Police Department said.
Photo by FOX 2 Photog Scott Federspiel.
The Special Response Team of the DPD could be seen outside an apartment building in the 9000 block of Whittier in the early morning hours of Wednesday.
A commander at the scene told FOX 2's Charlie Langton that a search warrant had been executed.
Photo still taken from a Charlie Langton video.
The Source: Information for this report is from the Detroit Police Department.