Police recover kidnapped woman, arrest suspect on Detroit's east side

The Brief A woman was kidnapped from a residence on Greenfield Tuesday night, according to Detroit police. This morning, police recovered her from a residence on Whittier and sent to the hospital for medical treatment. The suspect, a man in his 40s, was taken into custody at the scene.



A kidnapped woman was recovered by Detroit police and the suspect arrested early Wednesday morning.

The backstory:

Detroit police said a woman in her 40s was kidnapped from a residence in the 8000 block of Greenfield at about 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

An investigation led to DPD officers to the 9000 block of Whittier on the city's east side where she was located and the suspect, a man in his 40s, was taken into custody.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, a spokesperson for the Detroit Police Department said.

Photo by FOX 2 Photog Scott Federspiel.

The Special Response Team of the DPD could be seen outside an apartment building in the 9000 block of Whittier in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

A commander at the scene told FOX 2's Charlie Langton that a search warrant had been executed.

Photo still taken from a Charlie Langton video.