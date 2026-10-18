Southfield suspect arrested after allegedly exposing himself at public library

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The Brief Southfield police say a suspect accused of exposing himself at the Southfield Public Library on Friday, Oct. 9, was arrested Saturday. At about 12:20 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, officers said a Flock alert led them to the library, where they found the suspect and his vehicle. The suspect is expected to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19.



A case at the Southfield Public Library took a turn after police said the suspect came back into the city.

The arrest

What we know:

At about 12:20 p.m., Oct. 17, Southfield officers got a Flock notification that the suspect's vehicle had entered the city. Officers went to the Southfield Public Library, where they found the suspect and his vehicle.

Court hearing

What's next:

Police said officers took the suspect into custody without any trouble. The suspect is expected to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19.

Alleged indecent exposure at library

The backstory:

Just before 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, police were called to the library on Evergreen Road for a report of aggravated indecent exposure. Officials said the suspect went to the third floor, exposed himself and did a lewd act.

In the earlier report, police described the suspect as a Black man with a dark complexion who was believed to be in his early 20s to mid-30s, with a thin build, short hair and a beard. Police said he was wearing a black short-sleeved shirt, gray sweatpants and gray Crocs-style footwear.

Police also said the man was seen on camera leaving the library in a silver or light-blue Chrysler Town & Country minivan. In that earlier alert, officials asked anyone with information to call the Southfield Police Department.

Additional information

What we don't know:

The information released so far does not name the suspect. It also does not say what charges will be presented before Monday's arraignment.