Suspect in Southfield wanted after allegedly exposing himself at the Public Library

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The Brief Police are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself at a library in Southfield. On Oct. 9 just before 5 p.m., police were called to the Southfield Public Library on Evergreen Road for a report of aggravated indecent exposure. Police say the suspect was a black man with a dark complexion, believed to be in his early 20s to mid-30s, with a thin build, short hair, and a beard.



Police in Southfield are on the lookout for a suspect who allegedly exposed himself at the Public Library on Friday.

Big picture view:

On Oct. 9 just before 5 p.m., police were called to the Southfield Public Library on Evergreen Road for a report of aggravated indecent exposure. Officials say the suspect went into the library to the third floor and exposed himself while doing a lewd act.

Suspect information

Police say the suspect was a black man with a dark complexion, believed to be in his early 20s to mid-30s, with a thin build, short hair, and a beard.

He was wearing a black short-sleeved shirt, gray sweatpants, and gray Crocsstyle footwear at the time of the flashing.

The suspect was then seen on camera leaving the library in a silver or light-blue Chrysler Town & Country minivan.

What you can do:

Officials are asking anyone who recognizes the man or may have information related to this incident is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 and reference complaint number 26-35273.

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