The Brief De'Andre Booker has been convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Elkins, after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder, among other charges. The jury deliberated for about 3 hours and two minutes after an almost two-week trial. A sentencing date was set for Thursday, Jan. 21 at 8:30 a.m.



De’Andre Booker, Ashley Elkins’ ex-boyfriend, was found guilty of multiple charges Tuesday, just hours after the jury began to deliberate.

De'Andre Booker guilty

The backstory:

De'Andre Booker was on trial for murdering Ashley Elkins, his ex-girlfriend who hasn’t been seen since Jan. 2, 2025. Her body has never been found. But the prosecution argued enough circumstantial evidence warranted a murder charge and trial.

Booker did not attend his trial, and the jury did not see or hear from the defendant at all.

Dig deeper:

Booker was charged with the following, with verdicts reached for each:

First-degree murder: GUILTY

Tampering with evidence: GUILTY

Dead bodies - disinterment/mutilation: NOT GUILTY

Concealing the death of an individual: GUILTY

Lying to a peace officer: GUILTY

The family of Ashley Elkins embraces as the jury prepares to read its verdict Wednesday in court.

The jury deliberated for about 3 hours and two minutes after an almost two-week trial.

The trial

What they're saying:

Prosecutors said the case was teeming with circumstantial evidence, calling it a "literal roadmap" starting with the breakup between Elkins and Booker on Sept. 24.

"We hear and see that on January 2, ten minutes before she walks through that door, he's Google searching ‘Shoot through pillow.’ Prior to that, between December 22 and December 29, he Google searches ‘silencers’ and ‘poison in drink,’" the prosecutor said. "We have multiple trips to multiple dumpsters with multiple bags. We have five bags that are missing from his DoorDash order.

"We have video evidence showing him taking at least five bags to the dumpster in addition to the pink bags he already had in his apartment, even ordering those additional bags on DoorDash.

"And we have the forensics. We have Ashley's DNA that was in the drain of the bathtub, on the wall, on the vanity cabinet, on the coats found with the defendant in flames that he's seen wearing in each and every one of those videos."

The other side:

Defense attorney Robbie Lang maintained there was no proof that Elkins was dead or dismembered.

"We have no evidence whatsoever, that she's dead," he said. "No evidence whatsoever as to how she died or how defendant killed her, whether it be by gunshot, knife, strangulation. Was it a fight, an argument, an accident? There's just no proof whatsoever as to any of of this."

READ MORE: See recaps from each day at trial here

What's next:

A sentencing date was set for Thursday, Jan. 21 at 8:30 a.m.

Ashley Elkins

Dig deeper:

Elkins, a 30-year-old mother of two, hasn’t been seen since Jan. 2, 2025 .

Her family said she was last seen running errands that day. The last message she sent was to her sister about heading back from the beauty store.

As the family tried to contact Ashley, her family said her cell phone pinged at a Roseville address where her family said her ex-boyfriend lives.

What they're saying:

Her family spoke to the media outside the courtroom after the verdict was reached, and expressed their gratitude to the jury and prosecution.

"My daughter can rest in peace," her mother, Monika Elkins, said.