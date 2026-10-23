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The Brief A 49-year-old man from Macomb Township killed in an explosion at Mt. Clemens scrapyard was identified on Friday. The victim is named "Chris," according to Basic Metals, Inc. The explosion was classified as an accident, but details about what happened have not been released.



The man killed after an explosion in an industrial building in Mt. Clemens on Thursday was identified as Chris, a family member of the company's management.

"We are crushed. I am crushed," reads a post on Basic Metals Inc. Facebook page.

The explosion was due to an accident, though details about what happened at the Macomb County scrap yard have not been released.

Mt. Clemens Explosion

The backstory:

Police were called to a scrapyard on Mary Street just after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday following reports of an explosion.

There was no danger to the public, authorities determined after a preliminary investigation.

The victim was identified as a 49-year-old man from Macomb Township.

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What they're saying:

"Yesterday, tragedy struck the Basic Metals family. An accident claimed the life of long-term beloved teammate, Chris," read the post on social media from the company.

"No one has ever been more beloved by our customers, the employees - everyone - than Chris…and for me, the guy behind the keyboard, personally- he was my brother. Uncle to my children, husband to my sister, and "favorite child" to my Mother. The best person I ever knew. The type of man everyone that met him wished they could be more like.

"We are crushed. I am crushed. Knowing he won’t ever be there in the morning opening the gates, or at the scale lifting things with ease that would take two of me to do…it’s impossible to wrap our heads around. And yet, I haven’t stopped thinking about that since the moment it happened."