Ex-Macomb County teacher gets probation for abusing special needs kids
A former Macomb County teacher who abused students with special needs will not spend a day in jail.
Man in stolen ambulance leads police on chase through Mt. Clemens: video
A Macomb Township man is facing charges after authorities say he hopped in an unattended ambulance and drove off, leading police on a chase throughout Mt. Clemens.
The Emerald Theatre's New Year's Eve Music Jam
James Wailin from The Reefermen and Tino Gross from Howling Diablos join us on The Nine to tell us more about the show.
Teen thrown into Clinton River by intoxicated man
A 13-year-old girl gets the scare of her life as she's thrown into a river by a complete stranger.