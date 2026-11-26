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The Brief Amazon reached a $309.5 million settlement over allegations that it failed to properly refund customers for returned products. A specific group of eligible customers must file a claim by Tuesday, Dec. 1, to receive their share of the class-action settlement. Despite the agreement, Amazon has denied any wrongdoing related to the lawsuit.



Amazon customers who experienced issues with product returns or missing refunds have until Tuesday, Dec. 1, to submit a claim in a $309.5 million class-action settlement.

While millions of eligible customers will receive automatic payouts, a specific group of shoppers must file paperwork by next week's deadline or forfeit their share of the money, according to the settlement agreement.

Who qualifies for the settlement?

The backstory:

The lawsuit covers U.S. shoppers who initiated a return or requested a refund for a physical product bought on Amazon.com between Sept. 5, 2017, and Feb. 12, 2026, and ran into issues.

Some of these problems include never receiving a refund, getting paid late or being charged again after returning an item.

Amazon denied the allegations and any wrongdoing, stating in court filings that it agreed to the settlement to avoid the burden and expense of further litigation.

Dig deeper:

The settlement splits eligible customers into two groups:

Subclass A: These shoppers will receive automatic payments and don't have to file a claim. Their accounts already show an unpaid or delayed refund in Amazon's internal records. Once the court grants final approval, they'll have 105 days to select how they'd like to be paid.

Subclass B: This group includes all other affected customers. They must file a claim by Dec. 1, along with supporting documentation like order numbers, return drop-off receipts or bank statements showing the missing credit.

Customers can choose to be paid via PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, direct deposit, prepaid card, Amazon credit or check.

How to file a claim

What you can do:

Eligible shoppers can check their status or submit a claim at the official settlement portal, ReturnSettlement.com, or by calling the settlement administrator at 1-888-553-4246.

Paper forms must be postmarked by Dec. 1.

Customers shouldn't expect a payout right away. A U.S. District Court judge in Seattle is scheduled to hold a final approval hearing on March 16, 2027, and payments will only go out after final approval and any appeals are resolved.

How much money will people receive?

By the numbers:

There's no flat payment amount. Individual payouts will depend on the price of the items customers returned and which group they fall into.

After legal fees and administrative costs, 92.7% of the remaining funds will go to Subclass A. Attorneys estimate these shoppers will recover their missing refund amounts in full, plus interest.

Subclass B is expected to receive less. The remaining 7.3% of the settlement will be split among that group, and their final payouts will depend on how many valid claims are submitted.