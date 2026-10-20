Waterford area little league umpire faces child pornography charges

The Brief A Waterford man has been charged with possession and distribution of child porn. Kevin C. Cathcart is an umpire for little league and volunteers in youth hockey. Investigators are unaware of misconduct with Cathcart involving his positions in youth sports.



A 57-year-old Waterford man appeared in federal court Monday, accused of possession and distribution of child pornography.

Big picture view:

Kevin C. Cathcart was named in a criminal complaint from the Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Cathcart is an umpire in the Waterford area including for little league baseball games organized through the Waterford Coaches Association.

He is also involved in youth hockey as a volunteer.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said it is unaware of misconduct related to Cathcart’s position as an umpire or in youth hockey at this time.

What's next:

Cathcart is being detained and has a preliminary exam set for Oct. 29.

What you can do:

If you have further information regarding this investigation, please contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.