Michigan volunteers ready to head to Florida for Hurricane Michael relief
A team from Michigan is getting ready to head to Florida to help with recovery efforts following Hurricane Michael.
Soul 4 Real now open in Waterford
A new restaurant specializing in southern cuisine opened earlier this summer in Waterford.
Man fatally shot by Waterford police after violent rampage threatening family
This started as a domestic situation around 3 a.m. when Bloomfield Township Police the 56-year-old suspect assaulted his 81-year-old mother at a home.
Suspect fatally shot by police in Waterford neighborhood
A suspect was shot and killed by police in Waterford early Friday morning, police confirm.
Nature meets technology at Oakland Urban Growers
Oakland Urban Growers provides fresh, local produce to families and businesses across metro Detroit.
Police: Man suspected in at least 8 Oakland Co. robberies
The Oakland County sheriff's office is asking for help tracking down a suspected serial armed robber.
Waterford police shoot, kill barricaded man who charged at officer
A barricaded gunman was shot and killed Thursday morning when he allegedly charged at a police officer outside his home.
Missing Waterford soldier died by suicide
A military man who had been missing from Waterford for a week was found deceased Wednesday. The Waterford Police Department says Command Sgt. David Folsom died by suicide.
Body of missing Waterford military man with PTSD found
The body of a military man who had been missing from Waterford since July 2 was found Wednesday, according to a search and rescue team.
Crews recover body of missing teenager from Cass Lake
Family and loved ones will gather Monday to remember a Dearborn teenager who drowned in a Waterford lake over the weekend.
Man killed in car crash at Waterford daycare center
Police are investigating a fatal car accident that happened early Friday morning outside a daycare center in Waterford.
Fork n' Pint's Louisiana Crash Hash recipe
Chef Ted Teeter from Fork n' Pint joins us in the FOX 2 Cooking School.
Fork 'n' Pint to celebrate 1 year in Waterford
Chef Ted Teeter joins us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about Fork 'n' Pint.
Burned car linked to fatal hit-and-run, man arrested
Police connected the minivan to the hit-and-run and have arrested a 36-year-old man from Pontiac.