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Last updated:  Sep 01, 2026 - 2:36 PM EDT

John Skelton murder case: Pretrial day 6

FOX 2 Detroit
John Skelton murder case: Pretrial day 6

Nearly 15 years after his three young sons vanished on Thanksgiving 2010, John Skelton faces open murder charges in connection with their disappearance. A preliminary hearing is underway to determine if he'll stand trial for their deaths.

Investigators have no bodies, no murder weapon, and no direct physical evidence tying Skelton to his sons' deaths. The case relies entirely on circumstantial evidence and Skelton's shifting, inconsistent statements.

See a recap of yesterday in court here

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4 updates Coverage ended Sep 01, 2026 at 2:40 PM EDT
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