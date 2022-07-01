Problem Solvers Resources
Non-profit Resources for Landlord/Tenant Problems
Wayne County Dispute Resolution Center
- 313 561 3500
- www.wcdrc.org – Click on "Request Service".
- Include that FOX 2 referred you.
Oakland Mediation Center
- 248 338 4280
- www.mediation-omc.org
- info@mediation-omc.org
The Resolution Center for Macomb and St. Clair Counties
- 586 469 4714
- www.theresolutioncenter.com
Fair Housing Center of Metropolitan Detroit
- 313-579-FAIR (3247)
- www.fairhousingdetroit.org
- info@fairhousingdetroit.org