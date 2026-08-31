COVERAGE ENDED
Last updated:  Aug 31, 2026 - 2:08 PM EDT

John Skelton murder case: Live updates from preliminary hearing day five

FOX 2 Detroit
John Skelton murder case: Live updates from preliminary hearing day five

Nearly 15 years after his three young sons vanished on Thanksgiving 2010, John Skelton faces open murder charges in connection with their disappearance. A preliminary hearing is underway to determine if he'll stand trial for their deaths.

Read recaps of what happened last week in court here, and get live updates from the court hearing below. 

Live coverage contributors

FOX 2 Staff
11 updates Coverage ended Aug 31, 2026 at 6:00 PM EDT
3 minutes ago
FOX 2 Detroit

Court adjourned

12 minutes ago
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Proof of life testimony

1 hour 5 min ago
FOX 2 Detroit

MSP cold case investigator testifies

1 hour 33 min ago
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“You’re the youngest Skelton now”

1 hour 34 min ago
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Continue watching live:

2 hours 5 min ago
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Failed email search for "Joanne"

2 hours 16 min ago
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Court on break

2 hours 40 min ago
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Forced entry into Skelton home

3 hours 15 min ago
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Police officer called to testify

3 hours 21 min ago
FOX 2 Detroit

Judge discusses fair jury

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