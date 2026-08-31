COVERAGE ENDED
Last updated: Aug 31, 2026 - 2:08 PM EDT
John Skelton murder case: Live updates from preliminary hearing day five
Nearly 15 years after his three young sons vanished on Thanksgiving 2010, John Skelton faces open murder charges in connection with their disappearance. A preliminary hearing is underway to determine if he'll stand trial for their deaths.
Read recaps of what happened last week in court here, and get live updates from the court hearing below.
11 updates Coverage ended Aug 31, 2026 at 6:00 PM EDT