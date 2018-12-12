Register now for United Shore Career Fair June 26

Register now for the United Shore Career Fair, Wednesday, June 26, from 6:00–8:00pm at the United Shore campus in Pontiac - 585 South Blvd. East. This open house event will include onsite interviews and campus tours. 

Local manufacturing companies hiring

Several manufacturing companies are hiring in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Taylor, Brownstown, Milan, Saline, Romulus, Canton, Plymouth, Whitmore Lake and Tecumseh.

National Express Transit Corporation Dispatcher

National Express Transit Corporation, a provider of transit, paratransit and shuttle services for transit authorities is hiring a Dispatcher for the Customer Service Center in Detroit.

UPS Package Handler

UPS is hiring individuals to work as part-time Package Handlers.