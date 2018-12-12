Underwriting Team Members wanted at United Shore
This content is sponsored and provided by United Shore
Modernistic looking to hire service technicians
Modernistic is looking to hire service cleaning technicians.
Register now for United Shore Career Fair June 26
Register now for the United Shore Career Fair, Wednesday, June 26, from 6:00–8:00pm at the United Shore campus in Pontiac - 585 South Blvd. East. This open house event will include onsite interviews and campus tours.
Local manufacturing companies hiring
Several manufacturing companies are hiring in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Taylor, Brownstown, Milan, Saline, Romulus, Canton, Plymouth, Whitmore Lake and Tecumseh.
United Shore hiring for open Operations positions
United Shore's Operations team is a great fit for self-motivated individuals who are comfortable in a fast-paced, collaborative environment.
Art Van Furniture Associate Interior Designer
Scott Shuptrine Interiors, the upscale, design-oriented division of Art Van Furniture, is seeking an Interior Designer to join the team.
City of Detroit Park Superintendent
The City of Detroit is taking applications to fill the position of Park Superintendent.
National Express Transit Corporation Dispatcher
National Express Transit Corporation, a provider of transit, paratransit and shuttle services for transit authorities is hiring a Dispatcher for the Customer Service Center in Detroit.
UPS Package Handler
UPS is hiring individuals to work as part-time Package Handlers.
Birmingham Urgent Care Medical Assistant
The Birmingham Urgent Care is seeking a Medical Assistant.
Detroit Ambassador Bridge Company hiring Administrative Assistant
The Detroit International Bridge Company in Detroit is hiring a full-time Administrative Assistant.
Shinola Seasonal Sales Associate
Shinola is taking applications to fill the position of Seasonal Sales Associate.
Snap-on Tools Company, Automotive Equipment Sales Representative
Snap-On Tools Company is taking applications to fill the position of Automotive Equipment Sales Representative.
Henry Ford Health System Radiographer
Henry Ford Health System is hiring a Radiographer for a full-time position in Detroit.
Gardner White Furniture job fair Jan. 9
Gardner White Furniture is looking to fill positions at all of its locations.
Joe Muer Seafood hiring event for new location
The owners of Joe Muer Seafood are holding a hiring event for their newest location in Bloomfield Hills.