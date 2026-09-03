LIVE
Last updated:  Sep 03, 2026 - 11:11 AM EDT

John Skelton murder case: Pretrial day 7

FOX 2 Detroit
John Skelton murder case: Pretrial day 7
Nearly 15 years after his three young sons vanished on Thanksgiving 2010, John Skelton faces open murder charges in connection with their disappearance. A preliminary hearing is underway to determine if he'll stand trial for their deaths. Investigators have no bodies, no murder weapon, and no direct physical evidence tying Skelton to his sons' deaths. The case relies entirely on circumstantial evidence and Skelton's shifting, inconsistent statements.

4 updates
27 minutes ago
FOX 2 Detroit

Watch Live hearing here

Just now
FOX 2 Detroit

'There's nothing not there'

10 minutes ago
FOX 2 Detroit

Ohio schoolhouse

19 minutes ago
FOX 2 Detroit

Botched suicide attempt

Tags

Around Michigan