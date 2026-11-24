A witness testified he believed he was looking at "an arm hanging out" of a shopping cart that the defendant, Booker, was seen pushing on surveillance video. The defense attorney asked for the specific moment in the footage that led the witness to believe he was seeing "an arm hanging out" of a shopping cart. When they get to that moment on the video, the witness said stop. "In a grainy video, I'm just giving you what my first impression was. You can disagree with it, that’s fine, but it sort of looks right there that something’s hanging over like an arm," said the witness. Roseville Police Sgt. Matthew Lesperance testified that Booker wasn’t a suspect at the time the phone call began, but that he was as the phone call went on. The phone call lasted for more than an hour. Lesperance said the first red flag for him was that Booker said he was in Flint at the time of the phone call and wasn’t at his apartment. "You’re the victim of a (breaking-and-entering,) but you’re still not back at your apartment and it’s going on almost two days now?" Lesperance testified. Other things Lesperance said he noticed was that Booker: