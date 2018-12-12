Teen dies in neighborhood shooting in Roseville
Police are looking for a suspect after a teenager died in a shooting Tuesday night in Roseville.
Drive-by shooter gets away after neighborhood crash in Roseville: police
Police say the man responsible for a drive-by shooting in Roseville got away after he crashed his car a couple blocks away.
Owl Wineries making Michigan fruit wines
Owl Wineries specializes is making 100 percent fruit wines without any grapes.
Roseville man charged with death of his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter
A Roseville man has been charged after his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter died earlier this year.
Roseville soccer coach accused of sexting high school girls
A Roseville high school coach is accused of sending nude pics of himself with female students at the school and police fear there may be others involved.
Roseville schools' coach investigated for sexting
Police are investigating a Roseville school employee who's accused of sending inappropriate messages to young girls.
Angry employee accused of breaking customer's finger in drive-thru window
A man claims employees at the Tim Hortons in Roseville broke his finger in the drive-thru window when he was there just to get some coffee.
Teen dead after shooting at Roseville graduation party
A teenager is dead after a shooting at a graduation party in Roseville, police said.
New York man sentenced for running human trafficking ring in metro Detroit
A New York man who ran a human trafficking ring in Oakland and Macomb counties is going to prison.
Roseville police investigating after video shows officers use stun gun on loose dog
The woman tells FOX 2 the dog didn't show any agressive behavior prior to being shocked.
Police: Man shot, killed near garage by homeowner in Roseville
Police in Roseville are investigating a deadly shooting at a home.
Free addiction program launching at all police stations in Macomb County
Hope Not Handcuffs officially launches at all police departments in Macomb County on February 1, 2017.
Police seek driver after car ripped in half in Roseville accident
Authorities are still working to learn what caused the accident.
'Morons' in clown costumes arrested for trying to scare teens in Roseville
Police say "two morons" dressed as clowns jumped out of a car and ran after some teenagers, screaming at them and trying to scare them in Roseville.
Man hit by car near Macomb Mall
Roseville police say a man was hit by a car around 5 a.m. Friday just south of Masonic Avenue.
Gratiot closed in Roseville after man hit by car
Roseville police say a man was hit by a car around 5 a.m. Friday just south of Masonic Avenue.