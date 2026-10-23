Convicted Detroit nurse Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios sentenced to 12-15 years in prison

The Brief The Detroit nurse convicted of sexually assaulting one of his patients was sentenced to 12-15 years in prison Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios is also charged in several other sexual assault cases involving patients in his care during his time at the Detroit Medical Center. He was found guilty of two sexual assault cases in September, and not guilty of three other cases.



Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios, the ex-nurse from Detroit convicted of sexually assaulting one of his patients was sentenced to 12-15 years on Friday.

The former Detroit Medical Center employee was found guilty on two criminal sexual conduct charges and acquitted on three other counts following a jury trial in September.

It's the resolution of one of several cases against Figueroa-Berrios, who is accused of several other sexual assault cases following years of alleged abuse while employed as a nurse.

Even with Figueroa-Berrios charged in at least seven other cases, he maintained his innocence during the sentencing.

‘It is a nightmare that never stops’

What they're saying:

Alece Williams spoke for five minutes, telling the court Figueroa-Berrios "did things to me because he knew I was too drunk to stop him and thought I was too drunk to be believed," she said.

"Nothing he did to me in that room was medical care. He was not treating me, he was not checking on me, he was no helping me. He was wearing scrubs and standing in a hospital room, but what he did had nothing to do with being a nurse. It was rape."

She told the court she relives the evening she was assaulted, calling it "a nightmare that never stops."

The backstory:

Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios had been charged with five counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct following his arrest in 2025. He was bound over for trial in this case a year ago.

However, he is also charged in several other cases involving his employment at DMC, as well as a separate case where he allegedly raped a woman in a porta-john.