Live: Detroit nurse accused in sex assaults appears in court

Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios is in court Thursday on charges of sexual assault.

The backstory:

The 47-year-old is facing criminal sexual conduct charges for allegedly sexually assaulting two of his patients in August.

He allegedly assaulted both of them after they visited the hospital for treatment.

Once victim has come forward, Trejah Shines. She went to the hospital on July 25, 2025 where Figueroa-Berrios performed an unnecessary Pap smear. He then allegedly sedated her before Figueroa-Berrios assaulted her for an hour.

Shines reported the assault to police the following day and is cooperating with police. Holland said they are waiting to file a lawsuit for a second victim who was allegedly assaulted before Shines was.

Figueroa-Berrios was previously charged after he allegedly forced himself on a victim in a porta-john in Detroit in May.

It is alleged he was arrested in 2019 for assault, faced sexual assault accusations while working at a Livonia medical facility in 2020 and 2021, and has allegedly been fired from jobs for assaultive conduct.

Watch the hearing from court above.

Viewer discretion is advised, some of the testimony may be upsetting.