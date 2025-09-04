Detroit nurse sexually assaulted multiple women, including hospital patient, prosecutors say
(FOX 2) - A Wayne County man working as a nurse at a Detroit hospital is facing multiple criminal sexual conduct charges in connection with a woman's assault earlier this year.
The defendant was also charged in a separate sexual assault case that took place the same day.
What we know:
Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios, 47, of Wayne, assaulted the victim after forcing himself into a porta-john in Detroit in May.
It happened on May 9 outside 47 East Adams Street.
The victim knew the defendant, but they were not in a relationship, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.
He's charged with criminal sexual conduct in the third degree and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.
He was given a $100,000 cash/surety bond and will be required to wear a GPS tether. He has a bond reduction hearing scheduled for Sept. 8. A preliminary hearing when more details about the offense will take place on Sept. 22.
The backstory:
Figueroa-Berrios is facing a slew of other sexual assault charges for a separate incident that happened on the same day as the newly-reported incident.
During the separate alleged assault that also happened on May 9, the victim was receiving care at Sinai Grace Hospital when the defendant — who was working as a nurse at the time — sexually assaulted her, the prosecutor's office said in a news release in late August.
In that case, he's facing three counts of third-degree CSC and two counts of fourth-degree CSC.
He was given a $50,000 personal bond.
The Source: The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office provided details for this story.