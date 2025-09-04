Expand / Collapse search

Detroit nurse sexually assaulted multiple women, including hospital patient, prosecutors say

By Jack Nissen
Published  September 4, 2025 12:21pm EDT
Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios, 47, of Wayne.

The Brief

    • A Wayne man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 41-year-old woman. 
    • Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios, 47, knew the victim but was not in a relationship when he attacked her, prosecutors say.
    • It's the second sexual assault case he's been charged in connection with. 

(FOX 2) - A Wayne County man working as a nurse at a Detroit hospital is facing multiple criminal sexual conduct charges in connection with a woman's assault earlier this year. 

The defendant was also charged in a separate sexual assault case that took place the same day.

What we know:

Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios, 47, of Wayne, assaulted the victim after forcing himself into a porta-john in Detroit in May. 

It happened on May 9 outside 47 East Adams Street.

The victim knew the defendant, but they were not in a relationship, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. 

He's charged with criminal sexual conduct in the third degree and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He was given a $100,000 cash/surety bond and will be required to wear a GPS tether. He has a bond reduction hearing scheduled for Sept. 8. A preliminary hearing when more details about the offense will take place on Sept. 22.

The backstory:

Figueroa-Berrios is facing a slew of other sexual assault charges for a separate incident that happened on the same day as the newly-reported incident.

During the separate alleged assault that also happened on May 9, the victim was receiving care at Sinai Grace Hospital when the defendant — who was working as a nurse at the time — sexually assaulted her, the prosecutor's office said in a news release in late August. 

In that case, he's facing three counts of third-degree CSC and two counts of fourth-degree CSC. 

He was given a $50,000 personal bond. 

