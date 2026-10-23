Drug trafficking organization operating out of Detroit, Troy, busted
FOX 2 - A six-month investigation culminated in a massive drug bust after seizures and arrests on Tuesday.
The backstory:
Michigan State Police say that a drug trafficking organization operating in Metro Detroit was the target of multiple search warrants thanks to a multi-jurisdiction operation, according to MSP 2nd District on X.
Search warrants were conducted in Detroit and Troy by County of Macomb Enforcement Team, leading to multiple arrests. Officers seized:
- Fentanyl - 2,047 grams of fentanyl
- Cocaine/crack - 513 grams of cocaine/crack
- Prescription pills - 46 grams
- Cash - Over $4,000 in currency with intent to forfeit
COMET was assisted by the Hamtramck Police Department, Oakland County Narcotics Enforcement Team, and Michigan State Police 2nd District Headquarters.
"Great work by COMET detectives and our law enforcement partners," said a post by MSP 2nd District on X. "Investigations like these demonstrate the importance of proactive police work, strong partnerships, and the continued commitment to disrupting drug trafficking operations throughout Metro Detroit."
The Source: Information for this report is from Michigan State Police 2nd District on X.