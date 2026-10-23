Drug trafficking organization operating out of Detroit, Troy, busted

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The Brief On Tuesday police carried out search warrants in Detroit and Troy in a drug trafficking investigation. Locations in Detroit and Troy were busted with 2,000 grams of fentanyl among other drugs, found. Multiple suspects were arrested, capping off a months-long, multi-jurisdictional investigation.



A six-month investigation culminated in a massive drug bust after seizures and arrests on Tuesday.

The backstory:

Michigan State Police say that a drug trafficking organization operating in Metro Detroit was the target of multiple search warrants thanks to a multi-jurisdiction operation, according to MSP 2nd District on X.

Search warrants were conducted in Detroit and Troy by County of Macomb Enforcement Team, leading to multiple arrests. Officers seized:

Fentanyl - 2,047 grams of fentanyl

Cocaine/crack - 513 grams of cocaine/crack

Prescription pills - 46 grams

Cash - Over $4,000 in currency with intent to forfeit

COMET was assisted by the Hamtramck Police Department, Oakland County Narcotics Enforcement Team, and Michigan State Police 2nd District Headquarters.

"Great work by COMET detectives and our law enforcement partners," said a post by MSP 2nd District on X. "Investigations like these demonstrate the importance of proactive police work, strong partnerships, and the continued commitment to disrupting drug trafficking operations throughout Metro Detroit."