Troy company works with larger companies to help employees pay college debt
Do you think your employer would help you pay off your student loans? It may seem like a pipe dream for those of us with thousands of dollars in debt, but a Michigan company is hoping to help make that happen.
Gran Castor open now in Troy
The old Hooters location in Troy on Big Beaver and Rochester Road has been reborn as something new and, according to online reviews, people are thrilled.
Detroit Taco Company opening new location in Troy
The Detroit Taco Company is expanding, and opening a new location this week in Troy.
Estia Greek Food opens new location in Warren
Estia Greek Food is the latest place in Warren to get a taste of the exotic cuisine.
Polka Restaurant serves Polish cuisine with modern twist
A restaurant in Troy is bringing its Polish cuisine and traditions to metro Detroit with a modern twist.
Ocean Prime Troy's Waugh Wine Dinner April 13
Ocean Prime Troy is hosting a special wine dinner, featuring select vintages from Waugh Cellars.
Man armed with knives fatally shot by Troy police
Troy police officers were involved in a fatal shooting Monday morning.
Man armed with knives fatally shot by Troy police officers: police
Troy police officers were involved in a fatal shooting Monday morning.
Eats and Crafts Burger Week March 19-25
Eats & Crafts, a Troy-based gastro pub, is doing a Burger Week menu feature March 19 - March 25.
Troy city manager Brian Kischnick fired after domestic violence arrest
Troy City Manager Brian Kischnick was arrested then arraigned over the weekend for allegedly assaulting a woman.
New gastropub Eats and Crafts opens in Troy
A new gastro pub is open now in Troy called Eats & Crafts.
Fogo de Chão open now in Troy
Fogo de Chão is bringing a Brazilian dinner tradition to metro Detroit.
Body found near Troy shopping plaza is homeless man who died in his sleep: sources
Police are continuing to investigate after human remains were found in an undeveloped area near a popular shopping plaza in Troy.
Human remains found near shopping plaza at Maple and Coolidge in Troy
Police are continuing to investigate after human remains were found in an undeveloped area near a popular shopping plaza in Troy.
Human remains found near shopping plaza at 15 and Coolidge in Troy
Human remains found near shopping plaza at 15 and Coolidge in Troy
Ingram's Candies' gourmet caramel chocolate apples
Caramel apples are a fall staple.
Dine to Donate at Granite City benefitting pediatric cancer patients
September is Pediatric Cancer Awareness month, and Beaumont has a number of events planned. One of them is Dine 2 Donate with Granite City on Sept. 25, where proceeds will benefit pediatric cancer patients.
Summer grilling tips and recipes from Ocean Prime
Summer's here and the grills are out. Chef Sean Force from Ocean Prime joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to give us some summer cooking and grilling tips.
Opa! Fest returns June 23-25 in Troy
Michigan's largest Greek festival returns this summer June 23-25 in Troy.
Father's Day gift guide from Somerset Collection
Father's Day is just around the corner and the Somerset Collection has readied a 10-item gift guide to ease the challenge of shopping for Dad.