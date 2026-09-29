Detroit Zoo millage renewal: What Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties are voting on

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The Brief The Zoological Authority Millage renewal is on the Nov. 3 ballot. Residents of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties will vote whether to renew the current millage. The Detroit Zoo millage is for 10 years at 0.1 mill and is a renewal, not an increase.



Residents in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties will be voting to renew a millage for the Detroit Zoo that was first approved back in 2008.

What does the zoo millage pay for?

Big picture view:

The Zoological Authority Millage on the Nov. 3 ballot is for 10 years at 0.1 mill property tax (10 cents per $1,000 of taxable value). If approved, the millage will renew and not increase property taxes.

By the numbers:

For a homeowner with a house worth $200,000, the average cost will remain $10 a year, according to those advocating for the renewal.

Proponents say that if approved, about $8.8 million would be collected in the first year and go towards maintenance and operations at the 125-acre park.

Dig deeper:

Renewing the millage would help the Detroit Zoo care for over 2,000 animals and 200 different species, advocates say.

Funding also goes toward educational opportunities and field trips for children in Southeast Michigan.

The Zoological Authority also funds the Belle Isle Nature Center, a five-acre facility focused on showcasing native Michigan wildlife, bird viewing, and has interactive indoor spaces.

RELATED: Voting in Michigan: What to know ahead of November election

What is a millage?

Big picture view:

A mill represents $1 for every $1,000 of a property's taxable value.

By the numbers:

To find out how much a millage is, multiply your property's taxable value by the number of mills and divide by 1,000 – keeping in mind the taxable value on your home is not the same number as how much your house is worth, and that it will be lower. You can find the taxable value of your home on your tax bill or your government’s online database.

More about The Detroit Zoo

Why you should care:

According to the Zoological Authority, the tri-county area receives a $190 million combined net impact, attracting visitors from Michigan and out of state.

In the past 25 years, the Detroit Zoo has hosted an average of 1.3 million guests.

Residents from Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties receive a $10 discount on memberships, and on Senior Day, seniors from all three counties can attend the zoo for free.

November election

What's next:

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3, and early voting is underway now.

Absentee ballots are being sent out now, and you can still request one.

Early in-person voting begins Saturday, Oct. 24.

What's on my ballot?

Big picture view:

No matter where you live, all Michiganders will have a say in their pick for:

Michigan governor

Michigan Secretary of State

Michigan Attorney General

Congressional U.S. Senator

Two statewide proposals are also on the ballot:

Districts will also be voting on state senators and representatives in Congress.

What you can do:

See a sample of what’s on your ballot here . You just need to input your county, city and voting precinct.

Get more information on the various ways you can vote early in Michigan here .