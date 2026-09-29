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The Brief Voters in Oakland and Wayne counties will see a museum millage proposal on their ballot. It asks to fund The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History and Detroit Historical Society through 2035. It’s a 0.2 mill tax (20 cents per $1,000 of taxable value), and would provide free admission and greater access for students and seniors.



Voters in Wayne and Oakland counties will see a museum millage on their ballot this election.

Detroit museums millage

Big picture view:

This millage is about providing joint future funding for two institutions:

The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

Detroit Historical Society

By the numbers:

Voters are deciding whether to approve a 0.2 mill tax (20 cents per $1,000 of taxable value) for ten years, 2026 through 2035.

Approving the millage would cost about $30 a year on a home worth $300,000, according to those advocating for the renewal.

Yes to Our Story proposal

The proposal:

If the millage is approved:

Every county resident would receive free admission to both museums

Students and seniors would receive free transportation for tours

Teachers would gain new curriculum and training

Permanent protection for the publicly owned collections

15% of the funds will support historical museums throughout Oakland and Wayne counties, according to the Yes to Our Story advocacy group .

The other side:

Approving the millage would add to the amount homeowners pay in taxes each year.

Historical Society President and CEO Elana Rugh told BridgeDetroit the museums decided to set the proposal at 0.2 mills because they felt it was the most affordable.

What is a millage?

Big picture view:

A mill represents $1 for every $1,000 of a property's taxable value.

By the numbers:

To find out how much a millage is, multiply your property's taxable value by the number of mills and divide by 1,000 – keeping in mind the taxable value on your home is not the same number as how much your house is worth, and that it will be lower. You can find the taxable value of your home on your tax bill or your government’s online database.

RELATED: Voting in Michigan: What to know ahead of November election

November election

What's next:

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3, and early voting is underway now.

Absentee ballots are being sent out now, and you can still request one.

Early in-person voting begins Saturday, Oct. 24.

What's on my ballot?

Big picture view:

No matter where you live, all Michiganders will have a say in their pick for:

Michigan governor

Michigan Secretary of State

Michigan Attorney General

Congressional U.S. Senator

Two statewide proposals are also on the ballot:

Districts will also be voting on state senators and representatives in Congress.

What you can do:

See a sample of what’s on your ballot here . You just need to input your county, city and voting precinct.

Get more information on the various ways you can vote early in Michigan here .