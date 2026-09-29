Detroit museums millage: What Oakland, Wayne county will vote on in November
Voters in Wayne and Oakland counties will see a museum millage on their ballot this election.
Detroit museums millage
Big picture view:
This millage is about providing joint future funding for two institutions:
- The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History
- Detroit Historical Society
By the numbers:
Voters are deciding whether to approve a 0.2 mill tax (20 cents per $1,000 of taxable value) for ten years, 2026 through 2035.
Approving the millage would cost about $30 a year on a home worth $300,000, according to those advocating for the renewal.
Yes to Our Story proposal
The proposal:
If the millage is approved:
- Every county resident would receive free admission to both museums
- Students and seniors would receive free transportation for tours
- Teachers would gain new curriculum and training
- Permanent protection for the publicly owned collections
15% of the funds will support historical museums throughout Oakland and Wayne counties, according to the Yes to Our Story advocacy group.
The other side:
Approving the millage would add to the amount homeowners pay in taxes each year.
Historical Society President and CEO Elana Rugh told BridgeDetroit the museums decided to set the proposal at 0.2 mills because they felt it was the most affordable.
What is a millage?
Big picture view:
A mill represents $1 for every $1,000 of a property's taxable value.
By the numbers:
To find out how much a millage is, multiply your property's taxable value by the number of mills and divide by 1,000 – keeping in mind the taxable value on your home is not the same number as how much your house is worth, and that it will be lower. You can find the taxable value of your home on your tax bill or your government’s online database.
RELATED: Voting in Michigan: What to know ahead of November election
November election
What's next:
The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3, and early voting is underway now.
Absentee ballots are being sent out now, and you can still request one.
Early in-person voting begins Saturday, Oct. 24.
What's on my ballot?
Big picture view:
No matter where you live, all Michiganders will have a say in their pick for:
- Michigan governor
- Michigan Secretary of State
- Michigan Attorney General
- Congressional U.S. Senator
Two statewide proposals are also on the ballot:
Districts will also be voting on state senators and representatives in Congress.
What you can do:
See a sample of what’s on your ballot here. You just need to input your county, city and voting precinct.
Get more information on the various ways you can vote early in Michigan here.
The Source: Information in this article was taken from The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, the Detroit Historical Society and Yes to Our Story proposal advocates. Background information on the election was taken from Michigan’s Secretary of State and previous FOX 2 reporting.