Michigan Ballot Proposal 2: Money out of politics

The Brief There are two ballot proposals before Michigan voters in the 2026 Midterms. Prop 2 impacts who can make political contributions in Michigan, targeting utility companies and large government contractors. A yes vote would be in favor of prohibiting those parties from donating to political campaigns or those who run for or hold public office.



Should Michigan voters limit what sorts of companies can make political contributions?

Proposal 2 on the 2026 midterm ballot asks voters if they want to prohibit regulated utility companies and government contractors from making political contributions.

Should Michigan rewrite its constitution? What Prop 1 asks voters

Michigan Ballot Proposal 2

Big picture view:

Here is the language concerning proposal 2:

A proposed initiated law to prohibit campaign contributions from certain regulated utilities and government contractors and apply campaign finance laws and regulations to additional types of political communications.

Here is what proposal 2 would do:

Prohibit regulated electric and gas utilities, contractors with over $250,000 annually in government contracts, and people and organizations with substantial connections to these utilities/contractors from making direct or indirect campaign contributions to those who run for or hold offices that impact them.

Expand laws regulating spending on political communications, including those requiring disclosing donor information, to apply to communications clearly identifying candidates or ballot questions, even if they do not expressly advocate voting for/against them.

Expressly apply the law requiring disclosure of who paid for political communications to internet political communications.

Yes on Prop 2

Voting yes on proposal 2 would change state law that bans regulated utilities like DTE and Consumers Energy from making political donations.

It also targets contractors with over $250,000 annually in government contracts, as well as parties with connections to contractors and those utilities from making direct or indirect campaign contributions to those holding or running for public office.

A yes vote also expands some campaign finance laws by requiring more information about the donors.

No on Prop 2

Voting no on proposal 2 would keep state laws as they are, which does not limit regulated utilities and other large government contractors from making political donations.

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