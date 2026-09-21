Michigan Ballot Proposal 1: Revising state constitution

The Brief There are two ballot proposals before Michigan voters in the 2026 Midterms. Prop 1 asks residents if the state should convene a constitutional convention to oversee the drafting of a new state constitution. A yes vote would be in favor of starting the process to rewrite the state constitution.



Should Michigan rewrite its constitution? That’s the ultimate question underpinning proposal 1 on voters’ ballots this November.

Prop 1 asks voters if the state should hold a constitutional convention, which begins the process of drafting a new document that will govern Michigan’s laws.

The question is required to be on the ballot every 16 years.

What to know ahead of the November election

Michigan Ballot Proposal 1

Big picture view:

Here is the language before voters concerning proposal 1:

A proposal to convene a constitutional convention for the purpose of drafting a general revision of the state constitution. Shall a convention of elected delegates be convened in 2027 to draft a general revision of the state constitution for presentation to the state’s voters for their approval or rejection?

Yes on Prop 1

Voting yes on Prop 1 is a vote in favor of convening a convention that begins the process of rewriting the Michigan constitution.

If Prop 1 passes, it begins a lengthy process that will take several months. Sometimes called a "con-con," the convention would be convened by state representatives chosen by voters.

Once the convention is over and a new drafted constitution is written, that version would go before voters for another vote. Only then, if it was approved, would the new version replace our current constitution.

No on Prop 1

Voting no on Prop 1 is a vote against convening the convention, rejecting the opportunity to draft a new state constitution.

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