Frost advisory tonight in metro Detroit

The Brief A frost advisory is in effect Friday night in metro Detroit. Temps could dip as low as 33 degrees, which could trigger frost formation. Bring houseplants indoors, and cover sensitive outdoor plants as needed.



The first frost advisory of the season has been issued this weekend – Friday night into Saturday.

Frost advisory tonight

Timeline:

Temps could dip as low as 33 degrees from 3 a.m. - 8 a.m. on Saturday, with the potential to result in frost formation in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 17.

Local perspective:

The National Weather Service issued the frost advisory in the following counties:

Huron

Lenawee

Livingston

Macomb

Monroe

Oakland

Sanilac

St. Clair

Washtenaw

Wayne

What you can do:

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

If you have indoor house plants still outside, bring them in. You can also cover sensitive outdoor vegetation.

Zoom out:

Some northern counties are under a freeze warning, with temps as low as 30 expected in:

Bay County

Genesee County

Lapeer County

Midland County

Saginaw County

Shiawassee County

Tuscola County