Frost advisory tonight in metro Detroit
The first frost advisory of the season has been issued this weekend – Friday night into Saturday.
Frost advisory tonight
Timeline:
Temps could dip as low as 33 degrees from 3 a.m. - 8 a.m. on Saturday, with the potential to result in frost formation in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 17.
Local perspective:
The National Weather Service issued the frost advisory in the following counties:
- Huron
- Lenawee
- Livingston
- Macomb
- Monroe
- Oakland
- Sanilac
- St. Clair
- Washtenaw
- Wayne
What you can do:
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
If you have indoor house plants still outside, bring them in. You can also cover sensitive outdoor vegetation.
Zoom out:
Some northern counties are under a freeze warning, with temps as low as 30 expected in:
- Bay County
- Genesee County
- Lapeer County
- Midland County
- Saginaw County
- Shiawassee County
- Tuscola County
The Source: Information in this article was taken from the National Weather Service.