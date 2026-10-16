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Frost advisory tonight in metro Detroit

By FOX 2 Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
Weather
Published October 16, 2026 2:17 PM EDT
Published October 16, 2026 2:17 PM EDT
Chilly start to the weekend
Chilly start to the weekend

Chilly start to the weekend

Alan Longstreet has the forecast. 

The Brief

    • A frost advisory is in effect Friday night in metro Detroit.
    • Temps could dip as low as 33 degrees, which could trigger frost formation.
    • Bring houseplants indoors, and cover sensitive outdoor plants as needed.

The first frost advisory of the season has been issued this weekend – Friday night into Saturday. 

Frost advisory tonight

Timeline:

Temps could dip as low as 33 degrees from 3 a.m. - 8 a.m. on Saturday, with the potential to result in frost formation in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 17. 

Local perspective:

The National Weather Service issued the frost advisory in the following counties: 

  • Huron
  • Lenawee
  • Livingston
  • Macomb
  • Monroe
  • Oakland
  • Sanilac
  • St. Clair
  • Washtenaw
  • Wayne 

What you can do:

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. 

If you have indoor house plants still outside, bring them in. You can also cover sensitive outdoor vegetation. 

Zoom out:

Some northern counties are under a freeze warning, with temps as low as 30 expected in: 

  • Bay County
  • Genesee County
  • Lapeer County
  • Midland County
  • Saginaw County 
  • Shiawassee County
  • Tuscola County 

The Source: Information in this article was taken from the National Weather Service.

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