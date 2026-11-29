article

The Brief Detroit police received a call just before 2 a.m. reporting multiple shots fired in the 16000 block of East Warren Avenue. All three victims were in their 20s, according to police. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.



One woman is dead and at least two others were injured in a shooting at a Detroit hookah lounge early Sunday morning.

The backstory:

Detroit police said they received a call just before 2 a.m. reporting multiple shots fired in the 16000 block of East Warren Avenue.

Dig deeper:

A woman was found fatally shot, police said. A man and another woman were also found suffering from nonfatal gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to an area hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

All three victims were in their 20s, according to police.

No word on a possible suspect.

What's next:

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit DetroitRewards.tv.