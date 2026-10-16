Hamtramck 2025 mayoral election recount favors challenger after 37 ballots were found
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The City of Hamtramck seems to have a new mayor with the announcement coming after an hours-long vote recount.
Big picture view:
His name is Muhith Mamood, and he challenged the results of the 2025 Hamtramck mayoral election results. Initially, Adam Alharbi won.
However, officials say 37 ballots were found in the city clerk's office in the days following the election.
A Wayne County Circuit judge said there needed to be a recount.
Friday was that recount going in Mamood's favor.
Dig deeper:
Alharbi says there are a few legal proceedings they are pursuing against Mamood surrounding his residency.
FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more information.
Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE
The Source: FOX 2 used information from Hamtramck officials for details in this report.