Man wanted in deadly shooting on Mack Avenue in Detroit arrested

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The Brief The man wanted in a fatal shooting on Mack Avenue Saturday, is in custody. Isaiah Bursey was arrested by Detroit police on Tuesday, the department said.



Detroit police say the suspect being sought in a fatal shooting on Mack Avenue recently, has been taken into custody.

What we know:

Isaiah Bursey is in custody, according to the Detroit Police Department on Tuesday.

Bursey was wanted for a murder in the early morning hours of Saturday.

Detroit police said officers responded to the 15700 block of Mack at about 5:40 a.m., where they found a deceased person.

After a short investigation, DPD said it found a suspect on area security camera footage and named Bursey as the person of interest.

What we don't know:

The victim's name and gender are not being released at this time.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-5260, or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up, or DetroitRewards.tv.