Man wanted in deadly shooting on Mack Avenue in Detroit arrested
FOX 2 - Detroit police say the suspect being sought in a fatal shooting on Mack Avenue recently, has been taken into custody.
What we know:
Isaiah Bursey is in custody, according to the Detroit Police Department on Tuesday.
Bursey was wanted for a murder in the early morning hours of Saturday.
Detroit police said officers responded to the 15700 block of Mack at about 5:40 a.m., where they found a deceased person.
After a short investigation, DPD said it found a suspect on area security camera footage and named Bursey as the person of interest.
What we don't know:
The victim's name and gender are not being released at this time.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-5260, or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up, or DetroitRewards.tv.
The Source: Information for this report is from the Detroit Police Department.